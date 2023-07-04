Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services disrupted; office goers hit

Bengaluru's Purple Line Metro train on Tuesday

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services disrupted on Tuesday morning due to signalling issues, causing inconvenience for thousands of office goers.

"Expect delays on the purple line, due to signalling issues . Staff are working to normalise . For kind info and inconvenience regretted" said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) via a tweet at 7:35 am.



Anjum Parwez, the managing director of BMRCL, told Moneycontrol that the delays were due to the replacement process of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system early in the morning. He further assured that the operations had returned to normal.

However, scores of passengers said trains were running slow during peak hours. Many office goers found themselves stranded at Metro stations, with trains becoming overcrowded. Some trains on Purple Line were terminated at Indira Nagar station instead of Byppanahalli terminal station.

No proper communication to commuters. No announcement in PA system. Stations are over crowded!! waiting time more than 30 minutes! AVOID PURPLE LINE TODAY‼️#nammametro #bengalurumetro https://t.co/tVlh5soUHz pic.twitter.com/7nCcln6Xrf

BL Yashwant Chavan, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer told Moneycontrol that issue was detected at 5:40 am on Tuesday. "Currently, we are running short loop services between Majestic and MG Road Metro stations with a frequency of 7 to 8 minutes. The frequency of services in other sections is at 10 minutes. We anticipate that services will return to normal after the peak hour rush."

Some passengers complained of missing their office shuttle bus services from Metro stations due to the delays. There were also complaints about the absence of announcements through the public address (PA) systems inside the trains as well as at stations.