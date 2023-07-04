English
    Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services disrupted; office goers hit

    Some passengers complained of missing their office shuttle bus services from Metro stations due to the delay

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    Bengaluru's Purple Line Metro train on Tuesday

    Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services disrupted on Tuesday morning due to signalling issues, causing inconvenience for thousands of office goers.


    "Expect delays on the purple line, due to signalling issues . Staff are working to normalise . For kind info and inconvenience regretted" said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) via a tweet at 7:35 am.

    Anjum Parwez, the managing director of BMRCL, told Moneycontrol that the delays were due to the replacement process of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system early in the morning. He further assured that the operations had returned to normal.



    However, scores of passengers said trains were running slow during peak hours. Many office goers found themselves stranded at Metro stations, with trains becoming overcrowded. Some trains on Purple Line were terminated at Indira Nagar station instead of Byppanahalli terminal station.

    BL Yashwant Chavan, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer told Moneycontrol that issue was detected at 5:40 am on Tuesday. "Currently, we are running short loop services between Majestic and MG Road Metro stations with a frequency of 7 to 8 minutes. The frequency of services in other sections is at 10 minutes. We anticipate that services will return to normal after the peak hour rush."

    Some passengers complained of missing their office shuttle bus services from Metro stations due to the delays. There were also complaints about the absence of announcements through the public address (PA) systems inside the trains as well as at stations.

    first published: Jul 4, 2023 09:38 am