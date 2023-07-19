BEL and CoRover partner to develop indigenous conversational AI solutions

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL),

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defense PSU, and CoRover Private Limited, a pioneer in human-centric conversational and generative AI solutions, signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 19.

The MoU aims to create a partnership and jointly develop indigenous technologies and technical solutions to cater to the growing demand for AI-based solutions, particularly in the field of conversational AI-based virtual assistants.

The MoU will enable both companies to collaborate in the field of generative AI platforms, with a special focus on CoRover's BharatGPT platform.

The realm of Artificial Intelligence offers a wide range of interactive applications such as dialogue/conversational management, real-time analytics, speech-to-text/automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, speech-to-speech, video-to-text, documents-to-text (including AI-based OCR for handwritten documents), text-to-Q&A (Q&A generator), text-to-voice (voice cloning), text-to-video (video cloning), sentiment analysis, etc., said a press release from BEL.

"BEL, known for its expertise in the development and production of defense electronic products and systems, brings its extensive capabilities to the table. Their areas of business span radars & weapon systems, communication systems, electronic warfare systems, C4I systems, anti-submarine warfare systems, electro-optic systems, and more. Furthermore, BEL boasts a robust manufacturing infrastructure and a research and development ecosystem. The company is also involved in software product development for various projects," it said.

"CoRover Private Limited, on the other hand, has achieved a significant milestone with the development of the world's first human-centric conversational AI platform, currently being utilized by 1.3 billion users. Powered by cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), CoRover specializes in secure, scalable, and reliable conversational AI, VideoBot, VoiceBot, and ChatBot solutions. Their innovative products have found applications in diverse sectors, including defense, banking, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, travel, and e-commerce," it adds.