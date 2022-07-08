English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    In a first, Union Bank of India launches virtual banking lounge on Metaverse

    As per sources, country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is also in final stages of launching a Metaverse store.

    Piyush Shukla
    July 08, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST
    Metaverse: Visitors to JPMorgan's Onyx lounge can create their avatars. (Image credit:@fintechfrank /Twitter)

    Metaverse: Visitors to JPMorgan's Onyx lounge can create their avatars. (Image credit:@fintechfrank /Twitter)

    State-led Union Bank of India on July 8 launched a Metaverse-based virtual lounge where it will showcase its products to customers virtually, it said in a release. The lender is the first Indian bank to open a virtual shop for publicity.

    “Uni-verse, the Metaverse virtual lounge of the bank, hosts the bank’s product information and videos in the initial phase. Uni-verse will deliver a unique experience of banking to the customers who can roam around the lounge, get information of the bank’s deposits, loans, government welfare schemes, and digital initiatives as if they are experiencing the real world. This initiative is in partnership with Tech Mahindra,” the bank said.

    To be sure, Union Bank is not the first lender to open a shop in the Metaverse; US-based JPMorgan Chase & Co achieved that feat earlier this year in February.

    JPMorgan launched its lounge on Decentraland, a Metaverse platform. The Onyx lounge is named after the multinational investment bank’s blockchain business that was launched in 2020.

    Visitors to the Onyx lounge can create their avatars by choosing a gender, skin tone, hairstyle, clothes and accessories. Visitors are greeted by a tiger avatar and a digital portrait of Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO.

    Close

    Related stories

    As per sources, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is also in the final stages of launching a Metaverse store.

    So, what is Metaverse and why is it important?

    In simple words, Metaverse is an evolved form of internet. The technology enables real-life experiences and situations with Augmented Reality (AR). Users can do nearly every task using Metaverse. They can visit different stores, enquire and hold conversations with different Metaverse users.

    With a rise in use of online banking services, and as lenders increase the share of online loan originations in their portfolios, both domestic and foreign lenders are keen on attracting customers through Metaverse.

    Union Bank of India officials said the bank will publicise its products through the Metaverse but due to lack of regulatory clarity, will not be issuing loans directly through the virtual lounge.

    Further, the bank intends to showcase the Metaverse lounge through the newly-built digital banking units (DBU), they said. The Centre, had in Union Budget 2022-23, announced setting up of 75 DBUs in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

    A DBU is a specialised fixed point business unit / hub housing certain minimum digital infrastructure for delivering digital banking products & services. The objective of a DBU is expansion of digital financial services and financial inclusion.

    As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, scheduled commercial banks with past digital banking experience are permitted to open DBUs in Tier 1 to Tier 6 centres without having to take permission from the apex bank in each case.
    Piyush Shukla
    Tags: #digital banking #metaverse #Union Bank
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 08:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.