HDFC approves over Rs 2 lakh crore of retail home loans in FY22

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) on March 23 said it has approved retail home loans amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore between April 1, 2021 to March 21, 2022, the highest amount of loans ever approved in a financial year.

Thrust on digital initiatives along with inherent demand for housing loans helped the major housing financier get back to normalcy faster than expected, India's largest mortgage lender said in a stock exchange filing. "Today, over 89% of retail loans are sourced online, up from less than 20% before COVID-19 pandemic."

The demand for affordable homes in India is extremely deep and resilient, HDFC said. The affordable residential real estate segment will continue to see strong traction with more developers providing right sized, right priced units which are affordable for end users, it added.

“In over four and half decades, I have not seen a better time for the housing sector than now due to lower interest rates, stable property prices, government’s thrust on affordable housing, improved affordability, favorable demographics, increasing urbanisation and rising aspirations,” said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director at HDFC.

“The demand for housing continues to be from first-time homeowners as well as those moving up the property ladder – generally into larger homes. We are seeing healthy demand across metros and non-metros and demand is prevalent in affordable as well as high-end markets. The sweet spot for housing is still in the price range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs One crore,” she added.

Further, HDFC has over 2.7 lakhs home loan customers who have availed benefits under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), highest in the industry. As on December 31, cumulative loans disbursed by HDFC under CLSS stood at Rs 45,914 crore and the cumulative subsidy amount stood at Rs 6,264 crore.

Going ahead, in view of the growing risks around climate change, HDFC will also increase its footprint in funding affordable, smart and green housing projects, it said.