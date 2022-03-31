Axis Bank-Citibank deal: India’s credit card market is at a crossroads; which way will it go?

Analysts believe that card swipes will grow as the pandemic recedes but the market won’t be what it used to be.

India’s credit card market has been struggling to breathe ever since Covid-19 made people rethink their spending patterns. To be sure, credit card outstandings are still expanding, which shows that Indians are still swiping cards to fund their desires; but the pace of the spending has reduced. Compounding the industry’s woes, the rise of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) financing is posing a fresh challenge.Analysts believe that card swipes will grow as the pandemic recedes but the market won’t be what it used to be. These developments have cast a pall over a lucrative, high-margin business for lenders. Axis Bank’s purchase of Citibank’s India retail business comes in the backdrop of this fatigued credit card market, which is looking for a second wind.

Plastic is not long-lasting There are indicators that show just how badly the pandemic has distorted growth rates in the credit card market, including the absolute value of loans. During FY21, credit card outstanding grew just Rs 10,849 crore, way below the Rs 30,630 crore in FY20. In the five years before the pandemic, lenders had added Rs 12,000 crore worth of credit card debt on average. This is a clear sign that the pandemic has brought down spending. To be sure, there has been some recovery as the pandemic recedes. During the first ten months of the current financial year, credit card outstanding grew Rs 11,512 crore or 11 percent. Again, the number of cards issued grew a mere 7 percent in FY21; in the first 11 months of FY22, however, 9.7 million cards were issued, taking the total number of outstanding cards up 15 percent to 71.7 million. To be sure, there has been some recovery as the pandemic recedes. During the first ten months of the current financial year, credit card outstanding grew Rs 11,512 crore or 11 percent. Again, the number of cards issued grew a mere 7 percent in FY21; in the first 11 months of FY22, however, 9.7 million cards were issued, taking the total number of outstanding cards up 15 percent to 71.7 million.

The adjoining chart shows how the growth in cards issued has come down. Part of the reason has been the regulatory ban on the largest card issuer, HDFC Bank, in FY21. Also, the on-boarding of new customers has been difficult for lenders because of the weakened consumption propensity of Indians in the wake of the pandemic impacting employment and income prospects.Beyond these shocks, a silent killer is at work posing a challenge to the credit card market. The rise of BNPL or unsecured small-ticket loans and the proliferation of fintech companies have put a question mark over the growth of credit cards.