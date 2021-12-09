Bank of Maharashtra, NPCI partner to launch Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on December 9 announced that it has inked pact with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch its first credit card on the homegrown card payment network, RuPay.

The BoM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card has been specially curated with a range of benefits, suiting the requirement of the customers, the Bank said in its press release.

As part of the welcome benefit, the credit card offers its users 100 reward points on their first retail spends worth Rs 1000 or more.

The contactless credit card also comes with the card liability cover wherein customers will have zero liability post reporting of fraud.

"They will be protected against card counterfeiting card skimming and other online frauds as part of this cover, it said.

Apart from this, this card also offers a fuel surcharge waiver of upto Rs 200 for fuel transactions worth between Rs 500-4000, across all fuel stations in the country, the lender said.

Among other benefits, the bank said that the users will have an option to convert eligible transactions worth Rs 5000 and above into easy EMIs. tenures.

"They just need to simply choose EMI option in the credit card self-care portal of the bank," it said.

The cardholders are also entitled to a complimentary annual membership fee for the first year.

If the customers spend more than Rs. 30000 in a year, the annual charges will be waived off for the second year onwards, the bank said.

Apart from earning 1 reward point for every Rs 100 spent, the customers will also get access to domestic airport lounges as well as a free add-on card.

A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra said, “Bank of Maharashtra is committed to extend new age Banking convenience to our Customers with enhanced digital experience. Now Bank is launching Rupay Platinum contactless credit card with NPCI on homegrown Rupay Card Network."

"We envisage to fulfil the ever evolving customer needs by exploring new avenues while adding to our customer delight. This will also add fillip to our indigenous financial services in days to come,” he added.

Speaking about the collaboration Praveena Rai, COO of NPCI said,“Bank of Maharashtra is among the major public sector banks in the country and we are happy to collaborate with them to launch BoM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card. The credit card will offer customers a seamless and delightful purchasing experience. We believe our association with Bank of Maharashtra will aid wider penetration of RuPay contactless credit cards in the country.”