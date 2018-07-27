App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda Q1 profit rises 160% to Rs 528 crore, NPAs inch up

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, rose to Rs 4,381 crore for the quarter from Rs Rs 3,405 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Bank of Baroda reported a 160 percent jump in net profit to Rs 528.3 crore for the quarter ended June, beating analyst estimates. In the same quarter last year, profit was Rs 203.4 crore.

The profit was driven by healthy net interest income (NII), stable loan growth and lower provisions.

NII, the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 28.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,381 crore for the quarter from Rs Rs 3,405 crore in Q1 last year. The Reuters polls suggested an increase to Rs 4,201 crore.

Provisions toward bad loans declined 8.5 percent to Rs 2,166 crore versus compared to Rs 6,672 in the March quarter and Rs 2,368 crore last year same quarter.

Hit by treasury income during the period, non-interest income or other income decreased by 26 percent to Rs 1,147.8 crore from Rs 1,551 crore in the same quarter last year.

Reuters’ poll had projected it to rise by 10 percent to Rs 1,399 crore.

A Reuters’ poll had projected the lender to report a net loss of Rs 102.6 crore while a Motilal Oswal report expected a 32 percent fall in net profit to Rs 138 crore. The poll expected a jump in loan loss provisions of 29 percent to Rs 3,061 crore from Rs 2,368 crore in June quarter a year ago.
NPAs

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for the quarter rose to Rs 55.875 crore. In terms of percentage of the total loans, it worsened to 12.46 percent from 12.26 percent in the March quarter and 11.40 percent in the June quarter last year.


Net non-performing assets for the quarter was Rs 22,384 crore. This translates to 5.4 percent of the total loans compared to Rs 23,483 crore or 5.49 percent in the March quarter and 5.17 percent a year ago.


The provision coverage ratio was at 69.1 percent versus 67.2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ).
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Results

