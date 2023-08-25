B20 India Summit: AI to transform the job market in India, says N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, struck an optimistic note at the B20 India Summit on August 25, stating that in a country like India, artificial intelligence will create jobs because it will empower people with few or no skills to perform higher-level jobs. This bold perspective comes as a timely addition to the ongoing dialogue about AI's profound influence on the job market.

Chandrasekaran stated that AI's impact would not lead to job displacement. Instead, it would catalyse the creation of new jobs by empowering individuals of diverse skill levels to engage in more advanced tasks.

"A nurse will be able to take on the workload of a doctor, and that's how it will scale up people," Chandrasekaran said.

Regarding the concerns about the technology, Chandrasekaran said, "There are two main concerns about AI: Will it take away jobs, and will it protect privacy? I believe that it will create jobs in the country. India has taken a techno-legal approach to data privacy."

"The future is very strong and we need to embrace AI," he added.

During the panel discussion, Brad Smith, President and Vice Chairman of Microsoft USA, highlighted that the potential of generative AI becomes even more formidable in a multilingual nation.

"AI is even more powerful in a country that speaks many languages," he said.

Smith also highlighted the importance of examining not just the organisations creating AI technologies, but also those putting them into use.

“It is important to not only see who is developing AI but also who is deploying it. People are saying we shouldn't make the same mistake with AI as in social media. People had become too euphoric without taking into account the risks," he said.

On the issue of regulation, the IBM president said, "People want to be confident that AI will remain under human control. We need to create a regulatory blueprint at the model layer and application layer.This regulatory blueprint will require action at the private sector level, national level, and global level."

Meanwhile, IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna stated that incorporating AI can lead to a 60 percent enhancement in coding productivity of engineers. This, in turn, can result in an overall productivity increase of 30 percent.

"As you make people more productive with tech, you have more per capita GDP," Krishna said.

"The higher level cognitive tasks still need humans. But the more mundane tasks can be done by AI. We found coding productivity can be increased by 60 percent with AI," the IBM chairman added.