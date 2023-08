August 25, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 after taking over from Indonesia. As the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community, B20, during India’s Presidency, led the process of motivating global business leaders for their views on issues of global economic and trade governance and speak in a single voice for the entire G20 business community. Throughout India's G20 Presidency, the B20 India Secretariat, represented by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), led the B20's activities. Under the guidance of N Chandrasekaran, the Secretariat was responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the B20 process.Concluding the three-day B20 India Summit, the B20 India Secretariat will hand over the Presidency to Brazil to host G20 in 2024.