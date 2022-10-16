English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Axis Bank-Max Life deal: Insurance regulator increases penalty to Rs 5 crore for violation of norms

    The revised penalty of Rs 3 crore is imposed on Max Life, while a penalty of Rs 2 crore has been levied on Axis Bank.

    CNBC-TV18
    October 16, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.


    The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has increased penalty imposed on Max Life Insurance for violation of norms with respect to transfer of shares in Axis Bank-Max Life Insurance deal. The revised penalty of Rs 3 crore is imposed on Max Life, while a penalty of Rs 2 crore has been levied on Axis Bank.

    The total penalty of Rs 5 crore has to be remitted within 21 days, IRDAI said.

    With this new order, the earlier one on IRDAI website remain replaced.

    Responding to the same, Max Financial Services in an exchange filing said that the company had taken appropriate approvals from its shareholders for cementing the long-term strategic partnership with Axis Bank.

    "Max Life is examining IRDAI order and will take all appropriate actions in this regard," it said.

    Earlier, IRDAI asked Axis Bank to pay Rs 2 crore penalty in 21 days, which included Rs 1 crore penalty on Max Life Insurance. Now, this amount has been increased.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last year, Max Group sold a 13 percent stake in Max Life Insurance Company to the country's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank, which would then become a co-promoter of the insurer.

    In 2020, Axis Bank and Max Financial Services had first announced the deal under which Axis Bank proposed to acquire 29 percent stake in Max Life Insurance. Also, the transaction provided for a ‘Put option’ under which Axis Bank could sell all its shares to Max Financial Services at Rs 294 per share if value creation option was not consummated.

    On June 26, 2020 CNBC-TV18 had reported on the Insurance Regulator seeking clarification from Max Life Insurance on some deal contours. Queries sent by IRDAI were regarding the valuation and ‘Put option’ involved in the deal structure.
    CNBC-TV18
    Tags: #Axis Bank #axis bank-max life
    first published: Oct 16, 2022 02:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.