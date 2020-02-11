Vakrangee to Revolutionize Rural Healthcare, ties up with vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy company (Fortune 8 Enterprise)

Vakrangee Limited (VL) has tied up with vHealth by Aetna which is fully owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc, a CVS Health Company (Fortune 8 enterprise), one of the world’s leading health services providers, to offer a combination of Telemedicine services and privileged access to its nationwide network of hospitals and clinics.

vHealth by Aetna is one of India’s most innovative preventative and digital primary care services providers. vHealth brings a strong focus on clinical excellence, leveraging digital technology and a comprehensive network of healthcare partners to offer health checkups, blood tests, pharmacy services, dental, home health care etc. effectively bringing access to quality care into local communities, homes and offices.

Vakrangee is a leading company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time Services to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved/underserved parts of the country. This partnership will help Aetna to expand their reach well beyond urban centers and into the most rural parts of India where primary healthcare plays an important role in the development and growth of these regions.

The service through Vakrangee Kendra is set to give patients in rural locations a very different experience when they see a doctor, to listen to their concerns, and do a virtual consultation. The Company shall arrange home blood tests, doorstep delivery of medicines through vHealth’s partner network.

Vakrangee is continuously expanding the bouquet of services at their exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirement of customers. Vakrangee Kendra acts as the “One-stop shop” for availing various services and products. Vakrangee currently has ~8,500 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras spread across 25 States & UTs, 450+ districts and 3,680+ postal codes. More than 70% of these outlets are in Tier 5 and 6 towns.

Vakrangee has a clear focussed on its planned target of at least 25,000 by FY 2019-20 and 3,00,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets by FY 2024-25.

