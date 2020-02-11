App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:58 PM IST

Vakrangee to Revolutionize Rural Healthcare, ties up with vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy company (Fortune 8 Enterprise)

Company plans to rollout telemedicine services through its network of NextGen kendra Outlets on a Pan India basis


Vakrangee Limited (VL) has tied up with vHealth by Aetna which is fully owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc, a CVS Health Company (Fortune 8 enterprise), one of the world’s leading health services providers, to offer a combination of Telemedicine services and privileged access to its nationwide network of hospitals and clinics.

vHealth by Aetna is one of India’s most innovative preventative and digital primary care services providers. vHealth brings a strong focus on clinical excellence, leveraging digital technology and a comprehensive network of healthcare partners to offer health checkups, blood tests, pharmacy services, dental, home health care etc. effectively bringing access to quality care into local communities, homes and offices.

Vakrangee is a leading company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time Services to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved/underserved parts of the country. This partnership will help Aetna to expand their reach well beyond urban centers and into the most rural parts of India where primary healthcare plays an important role in the development and growth of these regions.

Close

The service through Vakrangee Kendra is set to give patients in rural locations a very different experience when they see a doctor, to listen to their concerns, and do a virtual consultation. The Company shall arrange home blood tests, doorstep delivery of medicines through vHealth’s partner network.

related news

Vakrangee is continuously expanding the bouquet of services at their exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirement of customers. Vakrangee Kendra acts as the “One-stop shop” for availing various services and products. Vakrangee currently has ~8,500 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras spread across 25 States & UTs, 450+ districts and 3,680+ postal codes. More than 70% of these outlets are in Tier 5 and 6 towns.

Vakrangee has a clear focussed on its planned target of at least 25,000 by FY 2019-20 and 3,00,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets by FY 2024-25.

This is a partnered post

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Vakrangee Ltd

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.