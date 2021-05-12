Vakrangee enters the online space with the launch of digital total healthcare services

Vakrangee Limited has launched the online digital platform for providing services online to the consumer at the comfort of their homes. This is in addition to their growing physical network of 10,000+ Vakrangee Kendra outlets leading to company’s Omni presence i.e., Physical to Online.

Vakrangee intends to offer its Customers an option to utilize various services at company’s physical outlets as well as online Digital platform which would help its customers to transact seamlessly. Further, the existing Kendra network acts as a unique offering of Physical assistance being available for the customer which brings in more trust and comfort. This has evolved into a Unique Hybrid proposition whereby the customers can choose to avail Vakrangee services as per their own convenience.

Company has initiated this transition with the launch of Digital Telemedicine services (vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy Group Company – Fortune 500 company). Going forward, Vakrangee plans to make more services live through this platform.

In the current Pandemic led Lockdown situation, Consumers can now buy the complete health package at the comfort of their homes while following the Covid 19 protocols. The health package includes features such as :

• Unlimited Tele/video consultation with Expert Doctors in regional languages

• Home Blood test facility

• Free Medicine vouchers

• Discount vouchers at more than 16,500 partner hospitals.

To know more, click on the below link: https://bit.ly/2Rvo6Y1

Further consumers can visit their nearest Vakrangee Kendra for any Assistance or any help if required. Vakrangee currently has more than 10,000 Vakrangee Kendras which have been operational during this pandemic providing key essential services and thus serving the Nation. More than 80% of these outlets are in Tier 4, 5 & 6 Rural locations thereby benefiting the unserved and underserved bottom of the Pyramid population.

Commenting on this, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our Digital Vakrangee Kendra. At the crucial time, the importance of Omni channel has grown exponentially, and the launch of digital Vakrangee Kendra services will help people to avail the essential services at their doorstep and make their lives easier.

Customers will have the option to visit the nearest Vakrangee Kendra for assistance as well as have the choice to transact for the service digitally. It is unique offering whereby customers can get the services digitally as well as have the full trust and comfort as they can visit the nearest Kendra for any support or assistance. It is a huge leap for us and also for the way our consumers in rural India would transact going forward.”