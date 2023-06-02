English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Puneet Chandok, head of AWS India & South Asia, resigns

    Chandok joined the e-commerce brand four years ago and Vaishali Kasture, the head of the enterprise, mid-market & global business of AWS India and South Asia, is to assume the role of the interim leader for the same, effective immediately.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    Puneet Chandok resigns

    Puneet Chandok resigns

    The president of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia (Amazon Web Service), has resigned from the company, effective August 31, 2023, according to a statement by a company spokesperson. “We thank Puneet for his contribution and leadership over the last four years and wish him all the best,” added the spokesperson.

    Chandok joined the e-commerce brand four years ago and Vaishali Kasture, the head of the enterprise, mid-market & global business of AWS India and South Asia, is to assume the role of the interim leader for the same, effective immediately.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #E-commerce #resignation
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 01:10 pm