Puneet Chandok, head of AWS India & South Asia, resigns

Puneet Chandok resigns

The president of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia (Amazon Web Service), has resigned from the company, effective August 31, 2023, according to a statement by a company spokesperson. “We thank Puneet for his contribution and leadership over the last four years and wish him all the best,” added the spokesperson.

Chandok joined the e-commerce brand four years ago and Vaishali Kasture, the head of the enterprise, mid-market & global business of AWS India and South Asia, is to assume the role of the interim leader for the same, effective immediately.