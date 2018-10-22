App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS group appoints three advisors for resolution plan

IL&FS has also confirmed the appointment of Alvarez & Marsal as Restructuring Advisors to the Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Debt-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has appointed three advisors to undertake valuations and execute a timely resolution plan.

"Arpwood Capital Pvt Ltd and JM Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd selected as Financial & Transaction Advisors (FTAs) to the Group. The two identified FTAs shall act as financial and transaction advisors as well as undertake valuations across divestments and monetisations," IL&FS said in a statement.

IL&FS has also confirmed the appointment of Alvarez & Marsal as Restructuring Advisors to the Group.

“Alvarez & Marsal to assist the Board in maintaining strict controls on and managing liquidity on a day-to-day basis at all levels in the Group, evolving a Resolution Plan, and management of stakeholders as regards the resolution at the time of the implementation,” it said.

related news

The FTAs will be advising the newly-constituted board of IL&FS on solutions towards a resolution for IL&FS, along with other advisors if any.

The appointments have been made by the new six-member board headed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Chief Uday Kotak, who was appointed as the IL&FS Group Chairman in September in a sudden takeover of control from the previous board.

Other board members include former SEBI chief GN Vajpai, ICICI Bank Chairman Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, former Tech Mahindra Executive Vice-Chairman Vineet Nayyar, and former bureaucrats Malini Shankar and Nanda Kishore.

In his first address after the takeover, Kotak said there are 348 entities in the IL&FS group, significantly larger than they expected. He added it (the revival) is a big task.

IL&FS Board, in its meeting last week, considered it “important to harmonise all asset monetisation activities, including ongoing initiatives, and to undertake them in a transparent and speedy manner aligned to the broader objective of optimising the interest of different stakeholders,” the statement added.

The group is in an attempt to resolve a financial crisis with a total debt of Rs 91,000 crore on its books.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #ILFS #RBI #Uday Kotak

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.