App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS Group companies count stands at a whopping 348!

The emergence of additional IL&FS entities could pose further challenges for the board.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Beena Parmar & Tarun Sharma
Moneycontrol News


After a board meeting which lasted over five hours, the complexities in the debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) are rearing its head after it came to light that the Group now has 348 subsidiaries as against earlier publicly disclosed figure of 169.

"There are 348 entities in the group, significantly larger than we expected. So it is big task," Chairman of the new board Uday Kotak told reporters on October 4.


related news

The emergence of additional IL&FS entities could pose further challenges for the board.

A board member said: "The obligations of these companies were moving parts."

Another board member told Moneycontrol: "This came to our knowledge after the presentation given to us in today's meeting. The company's debt level may also increase after the addition of new companies."

Board member Vineet Nayyar, who revived Tech Mahindra after the Satyam scam and founding chairman of GAIL, is nominated to be the vice chairman and managing director subject to the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).The Board elected Kotak as the non-executive Chairman.  The Board further reconstituted the four statutory committees, being the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, and appointed its members.

Talking about the debt situation, which stands at about Rs 91,000 crore as on March 2018, Kotak suggested the debt levels could increase from here on.

"There are secured, unsecured bonds, commercial papers, markets are moving and there are many contingent liabilities which can become real liabilities," Kotak said.

Without giving details of the immediate debt repayments, he said this is obviously a challenge.

" After today's meeting, we have a sense of broadly in what direction we need to go forward...With a view to preserve value, the Board will take necessary steps with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates," he said.

Talking about the complexity, Nayyar said Satyam and IL&FS are like "chalk and cheese".

"In case of Satyam, it was a simple case of felony...Here, I think there is complexity.There is no evidence of any sort of felony so far.

"On the other hand putting it back on feet will require efforts and therefore you may not have such a clear cut solution...The complexity is at multiple levels. I, at least, hope we can come out with a solution," he added.

First Published on Oct 4, 2018 09:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IL&FS crisis #ILFS #India #Uday Kotak

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.