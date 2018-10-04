IL&FS Group companies count stands at a whopping 348!

Beena Parmar & Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News



"There are 348 entities in the group, significantly larger than we expected. So it is big task," Chairman of the new board Uday Kotak told reporters on October 4.

After a board meeting which lasted over five hours, the complexities in the debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) are rearing its head after it came to light that the Group now has 348 subsidiaries as against earlier publicly disclosed figure of 169.

Another board member told Moneycontrol: "This came to our knowledge after the presentation given to us in today's meeting. The company's debt level may also increase after the addition of new companies."

A board member said: "The obligations of these companies were moving parts."

The emergence of additional IL&FS entities could pose further challenges for the board.

Board member Vineet Nayyar, who revived Tech Mahindra after the Satyam scam and founding chairman of GAIL, is nominated to be the vice chairman and managing director subject to the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).The Board elected Kotak as the non-executive Chairman. The Board further reconstituted the four statutory committees, being the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, and appointed its members.

Talking about the debt situation, which stands at about Rs 91,000 crore as on March 2018, Kotak suggested the debt levels could increase from here on.

"There are secured, unsecured bonds, commercial papers, markets are moving and there are many contingent liabilities which can become real liabilities," Kotak said.

Without giving details of the immediate debt repayments, he said this is obviously a challenge.

" After today's meeting, we have a sense of broadly in what direction we need to go forward...With a view to preserve value, the Board will take necessary steps with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates," he said.

Talking about the complexity, Nayyar said Satyam and IL&FS are like "chalk and cheese".

"In case of Satyam, it was a simple case of felony...Here, I think there is complexity.There is no evidence of any sort of felony so far.

"On the other hand putting it back on feet will require efforts and therefore you may not have such a clear cut solution...The complexity is at multiple levels. I, at least, hope we can come out with a solution," he added.