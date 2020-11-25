PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Come January 15, all fixed-to-mobile calls to be dialled with prefix ‘0’

A total of approximately 2,539 million numbering series is expected to be generated from the move. This will free up sufficient numbering resources for future use.

Moneycontrol News
Representataive Image

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on November 25 said it would implement its decision to make sure all fixed- to-mobile calls are dialled with the prefix ‘0’. This will come into effect from January 15, 2021.

The move intends to free up sufficient numbering resources for future use.

There will be no change in dialing plan from fixed-to-fixed, mobile-to-fixed, and mobile-to-mobile calls, the DoT said in a communication.

All fixed-line subscribers will be provided with ‘0’ dialing facility.  A suitable announcement regarding this will also be made for the same. This will be played when a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing ‘0’.

"A total of approximately 2,539 million numbering series is expected to be generated from the above. This will free up sufficient numbering resources for future use," it said in a statement, adding that these changes have been done in order to have minimum inconvenience to the subscribers and freeing up essential numbering resources.

Key aspects of the DoT decision:   

1. All Fixed to Mobile calls will be dialed with prefix ‘0’ from January 15, 2021.

2. There will be no change in dialing plan from fixed to fixed, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls.

3. Suitable announcement will be made for the same. This announcement shall be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing ‘0’.

4.  All fixed line subscribers will be provided with ‘0’ dialing facility.

5. A total of approximately 2539 million numbering series is expected to be generated from the above. This will free up sufficient numbering resources for future use.

6. With the freeing up of sufficient numbering resources, more number of connections can be added in future which will be beneficial to the mobile customers at large.

7. The above changes have been done in order to have minimum inconvenience to the subscribers and freeing up essential numbering resources.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Department of Telecommunication #DoT

