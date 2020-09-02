Cabinet briefing highlights: Mission Karmayogi could be the world's largest initiative to boost civil service competency

On August 2, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdakar, along with Union Minister Dr Jitender Singh, addressed the media. Here are the highlights.

-We have decided to introduce an official languages bill 2020 which includes Urdu, Hindi, Dogri, English, and Kashmiri in Parliament. This comes after a demand from the people of Kashmir, Prakash Javedekar said at the press briefing.

-The Cabinet announced the release of its civil services competency programme called Mission Karmayogi. The cost of this programme is set to be Rs 510 crore over 5 years.

-The six pillars of this programme will be Policy Framework, Institutional Framework, Competency Framework, Digital Learning Framework iGOT-Karmayogi, The electronic Human Resource Management System, The Monitoring and Evaluation Framework.

-Mission Karmayogi could emerge as the largest civil services competency programmes in the world, in terms of depth and spread, the government said at the press briefing.

-It establishes democratisation of learning to cover all categories.

-Mission Karmayogi will look to shift from rule-based to role-based learning. This emphasizes the role of "On-site learning" in implementing "Off-site learning".

-Ministries to directly invest and co-create a common learning system in Mission Karmayogi.

-Mission Karamyogi also includes an annual subscription of Rs 413 that will be charged per civil servant.

-The government will also launch iGOT Karmayogi platform, which will be completely Indian and give access to learning content from across the world. This is so that we have access to content across the world, while staying firmly grounded in our own roots, the government said.

-It is also proposed to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will manage digital resources and create a market place for content, which will be made available across the government and to all levels of the government. "It is open to anyone who enters the government and onboard themselves. They can get best of courses, and be trained in their own areas of domain," Singh said.

-The SPV will own all digital assets and will be registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that is wholly owned by the government.

- Upon the issue of no Question Hour during the upcoming session being seen as a stifle of voices in Parliament, the broadcast minister said he will deliver a comment at an appropriate time.