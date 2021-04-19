Amazon vs Future case | SC stays all proceedings pending before Delhi High Court

(Image: Pixabay)

The Supreme Court on April 19 stayed all proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the Amazon vs Future Group case.

The SC stayed proceedings before Single Bench and Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices RF Nariman, BR Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy passed the order in an special leave petition filed by Amazon, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

The top court will hear the case on May 4. The companies have been directed to complete their pleadings by then.

Amazon and Kishore Biyani-led Future Group are currently locked in a legal battle over the latter's Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries (RIL).

The division bench of the Delhi High Court had on March 22 stayed an earlier order passed by a single bench, which had ruled against Future Group.

The single bench order passed by Justice Midha on March 18, 2021 had upheld the Singapore emergency arbitrator's order in favour of Amazon.

It had even ordered attachment of assets of Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani and the company's promoters, and a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Future Group companies, Biyani and other respondent parties.

When Amazon moved the SC against the division bench's interim order, Justice RF Nariman had barred the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from passing a final order of sanction of the Scheme between Future Group and Reliance, but allowed proceedings to continue.

