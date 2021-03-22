English
Future Retail Vs Amazon: Delhi HC stays single judge bench order granting status quo

Amazon and Future Group are locked in a legal battle over the Indian company's decision to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
Image: Pixabay

The Delhi High Court on March 22 stayed a single-judge bench order that upheld the status quo on the Future Retail-Reliance Industries deal.

The single-judge bench order on March 18 had upheld the emergency award granted in favour of Amazon by a Singapore tribunal. Future Group had appealed against the decision of the single-bench of Justice Midha.

A division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued a stay on the March 18 order until the next hearing.

The order by the single-judge bench had also directed attachment of Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani's assets, warning of jail term. The order had also imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Future Group.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Future Retail, had said the order should be stayed.

"There's a finding of breach. This has gone much beyond...we were under the impression that the Single Judge would get reasons (for prima facie order...Supreme court in SLP has directed that all these (NCLT) hearings can go on...this Court's order has not been stayed. Single Judge's order has to be stayed," Salve said, as quoted by Bar & Bench.

Amazon and Future Group are currently locked in a legal battle over the Indian company's decision to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) for Rs 25,000 crore.
