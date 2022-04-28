Amazon Prime Video debuts movie rentals in India, announces a new lineup of 40 shows

Amazon Prime Video is foraying into movie rentals in India with a new offering called Prime Video Store. The service will allow users to rent popular local and international movies in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, it disclosed on Twitter.

Although a part of Amazon's flagship video streaming service that is available only to Prime members, it looks like the rental service will also be available to customers who are not Prime members as well. It is currently available through a dedicated section on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

At the time of writing this article, the service was offering movies on rentals starting from Rs 99 to Rs 499 across various genres including action, adventure, science fiction, horror, documentaries, animated movies, comedy, and kids and family movies.

It currently offers movies such as The Batman, Spiderman No Way Home, Matrix Resurrections, Raazi, The Harry Potter Series, Drushyam 2, and Shrek among others.

The service will also offer consumers early access to some of the premium movies before making it broadly available on its Prime Video service.

Disney+ had also launched a similar initiative called Premier Access in the United States in September 2020 wherein users could pay an extra fee to get early access to select movies. However, the service was limited to only Disney+ subscribers while Amazon Prime Video's service is available to all users.

Amazon Prime Video's diversification

After launching its video streaming service in India in 2016, Amazon has been expanding its offerings catering to a variety of business models.

The company launched its video entertainment marketplace Prime Video Channels in August 2021, allowing Prime Video customers to buy add-on subscriptions to several third-party services and stream their content on app and website.

It also launched an ad-supported video streaming service miniTV in May 2021, which is currently available on Amazon's flagship shopping app on Android and iOS.

Read: Video streaming services went beyond India's big cities in 2021. What to expect in 2022?

With this rental offering, the online retail giant will take on rivals such as Apple, Google and BookMyShow, all of whom currently offer similar rental service to consumers in India.

New content lineup

Along with this launch, Amazon Prime Video also announced a new slate of 40 new original series, movies and co-productions over the next 24 months. Prime Video will double its investment in producing local content over the next five years, country head Gaurav Gandhi and SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) head Sushant Sreeram said on April 28.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video India had told Moneycontrol in March 2022 that they have built a bouquet of 39 originals across multiple languages, genres, and formats in the past five years.

"India now has over 70 originals in various stages of development and production. This is the second-largest production slate for Prime Video in the world, right after the US," she said at the time.

Amazon currently competes with a host of rivals such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv and Voot, among others.





