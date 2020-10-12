172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|amazon-pay-partners-with-uber-india-joins-google-pay-paytm-5953531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Pay partners with Uber India, joins Google Pay, Paytm

Amazon Pay is doubling down on its offers and partnerships as it emerges as a force to reckon with in the digital payments and UPI space in India

Moneycontrol News

Digital payments major Amazon Pay has partnered with ride-hailing player Uber to offer payments through Amazon Pay on the Uber app, said the company in a press note on October 12.

While Paytm was an exclusive partner with Uber in the beginning, later Google Pay joined the ride hailing platform and now it is the turn of Amazon Pay, the digital payments subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon India. This is part of Uber's strategy to onboard multiple payment partners to ensure higher transaction success rates.

Consumers who use Uber for their travels, will need to integrate their Amazon Pay account through the ‘Payments’ section on the Uber app. Post that they can direct digital payments after the ride to be deducted from their Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Pay, an RBI approved wallet payment instrument, also provides UPI as a payments service.

As an introductory offer, Amazon customers and Prime members will get cashback for the first three rides on the Uber app.

“India is the first global market where Amazon Pay has been enabled in the Uber app, making this a landmark partnership for both global companies in a market of strategic importance,” said , Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber APAC.

Amazon Pay has been announcing many big bang partnerships having recently partnered with IRCTC for railways ticket bookings.

The company recently received Rs 700 crore from its parent entity, mainly aimed at beefing up its offers during the festive season sales.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Amazon #Amazon Pay #Startup

