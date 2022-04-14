Alliance Air no longer a subsidiary of Air India

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India, the latter announced on April 14.

The announcement was made on the company's official twitter account.

Passengers who have tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with '9' or a 3-digit flight number starting with '9I', must know that these bookings belong to Alliance Air, Air India said in its advisory.

It also said that Air India will no longer handle bookings as well as queries related to Alliance Air from April 15.

Also Read: Northern Summer schedule is out, with 25,309 weekly departures

Passengers have been asked to contact +91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511 or email at support@allianceair.in for any requirement related to Alliance Air, it said.

Also Read: Loss incurred by Air India, AI Express, Alliance Air Rs 17,032 crore in April 2020-December 2021 period: Govt

The announcement comes months after the Tata Group took complete control of Air India from the government on January 27, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate.

The government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore following a competitive bidding process.

Meanwhile, on February 18, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) to boost tourism throughout the country.

The ministry endeavours to position India as a preferred destination in the tourism-generating markets, whereas AAAL, with its vast domestic network, plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in the country, according to an official statement.

"The MoU was signed with a view to achieve the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and considering the need to synergise the activities of MoT and AAAL in the tourism markets," it added. Additional Director General in the ministry Rupinder Brar and Vineet Sood, the chief executive officer of AAAL, signed the MoU.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes