    Loss incurred by Air India, AI Express, Alliance Air Rs 17,032 crore in April 2020-December 2021 period: Govt

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the highest loss was incurred by the now privatised Air India with Rs 9,373 crore loss in 2020-21 and Rs 6,927 crore in 2021-22 (upto December 2021).

    PTI
    March 31, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    The Tata Group acquired Air India back from the government with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore

    Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air suffered a total loss of Rs 17,032 crore between April 2020 and December 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

    Air India Express incurred Rs 184 crore profit in 2020-21 and Rs 161 crore loss in 2021-22 (till December 2021), he said during the Question Hour. The minister said Alliance Air's loss was Rs 440 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 315 crore in 2021-22 (till December 2021).

    Air India and Air India Express were taken over by the Tata Group early this year.
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 01:40 pm
