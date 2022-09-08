English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Air India to add 20 new weekly flights to Qatar from October 30; check details

    The new flights will connect Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai with Doha and will be in addition to the daily flights leaving from New Delhi

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Air India will operate 20 new weekly flights to Qatar from October 30, the airline said on September 8, expecting the demand to shoot up during the FIFA World Cup that will be hosted by the Gulf country in November-December.

    The new flights to Doha, Qatar's capital, will be operated from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

    "Bringing in the football extravaganza in this part of the world, Air India aims to provide strong connectivity between India and Qatar... Our flight schedule has been planned to make the entire travel experience convenient and seamless," Air India's chief commercial officer Nipun Aggarwal said.

    Every week 13 flights would operate from Mumbai, four from Hyderabad and three from Chennai, Air India said in a press release. These flights will be in addition to the daily flights to Doha from New Delhi.

    "Over the past few months, we have been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service which has resulted in these additional flights. Air India hopes to continue to provide world-class flying experience for landmark sporting events in the future as well," Aggarwal said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The announcement comes days after Moneycontrol reported that the airline was planning to start new flights to Qatar and Dubai as part of its winter schedule.

    While Air India is confident about increasing weekly flights to Doha as part of the winter schedule, adding flights to Dubai may need some approvals from the government.

    "We are currently using all our 69 entitled flights to fly into Dubai. Additional routes will require a change in bilateral agreements,"  a senior company official said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #Doha #FIFA World Cup 2022 #International flights #Qatar #Travel
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 05:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.