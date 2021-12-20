MARKET NEWS

English
Adani Transmission completes 897 circuit km power transmission line in UP

PTI
December 20, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
(Representative image)

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Monday said it has completed the construction of one of the India’s longest intra-state transmission lines of 897 circuit km.

The transmission line, set up by ATL subsidiary Ghatampur Transmission Ltd (GTL) will connect Ghatampur thermal power station in Kanpur district to Hapur substation in western Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

"Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), India’s largest private sector power transmission and retail distribution company and a part of the diversified Adani Group, has completed construction of one of India’s longest intra-state transmission lines of 897 circuit km,” the statement said.

The transmission line comprises four 765KV and 400KV bay extensions at Agra, Greater Noida and Hapur.

This project has been developed under PPP mode on a build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.

Close

This will provide transmission services to long-term transmission customers (LTTC) with 35 years of runway ahead, the company said.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission said in the statement, "Completion of this large project even during the Covid pandemic is a significant achievement."

"This project will improve reliability, operational efficiency and the robustness of UP’s power system network, especially benefitting the areas of Kanpur, Agra, Greater Noida and Hapur. This will also strengthen the resolve towards 24×7 Power for all’, the joint initiative of the central and state government.”

The project will evacuate power from 3x660MW Ghatampur TPS owned by the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited — a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam — and will also strengthen UP’s transmission network.

The transmission line passes through severe right of way (ROW) challenged urban areas and also through highly undulated ravine topography.

One of the biggest challenges surpassed by GTL was the uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic which made deployment of the workforce difficult.

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group, one of India’s largest business conglomerates.

ATL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 18,336 Circuit Km, out of which 14,131 Circuit Km is operational and 4,205 Circuit Km is at various stages of construction.
Tags: #Adani Transmission Limited #Business #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 20, 2021 04:44 pm

