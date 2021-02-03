MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Total Gas keen on new city gas areas announced in Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech on February 1 that 100 city gas distribution (CGD) areas will be awarded in the next three years.

Shine Jacob
February 03, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani. (Image: Reuters)

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Days after the Union Budget 2021-22 announced the addition of 100 new city gas distribution (CGD) areas, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has indicated that it will be bidding for these geographical areas.

ATGL had got the largest number of 15 geographical areas (GA) under the ninth and tenth rounds of CGD bidding. “ATGL is very much in the business of CGD. We have benefitted out of ninth and tenth round. As soon as the opportunity comes in the 11th and 12th round, we would certainly be evaluating this opportunity. We would certainly bid,” said Suresh P Manglani, Chief Executive Officer of ATGL.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech on February 1 that 100 new areas will be awarded in the next three years.

With the completion of tenth CGD Bidding Round, CGD would be available in 228 GAs comprising 402 districts spread over 27 states and Union territories, covering approximately 70 percent of India’s population and 53 percent of its geographical area.

At present, Adani caters to 38 GAs, which account for 8 percent of India’s population. Of these 38 GAs, 19 are managed by ATGL and the rest are managed by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a 50:50 joint venture between ATGL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Close

Related stories

Addressing the media on February 3, Manglani said around 48 percent of its gas requirement is sourced from the domestic market (administered pricing mechanism) and remaining 52 percent is regasified liquefied natural gas.

“We have entered into a long-term contract of sourcing gas from ATPL, which operates Dhamra LNG terminal. It is currently sourced from Total’s portfolio,” he said.

During the third quarter of FY21, ATGL posted a 27 percent increase in net profit to Rs 145 crore, as compared to Rs 114 crore during the same period in FY20. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s revenue from operations was also seen up by 1 percent to Rs 522 crore against Rs 519 crore during the third quarter of the previous financial year.
Shine Jacob
TAGS: #Adani Total Gas Ltd #Budget 2021 #Business #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #stocks
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.