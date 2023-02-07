English
    Adani group unlikely to face any bond repayment problems, say experts

    The group has total redemptions due to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore in the next few years, which includes overseas bonds and commercial papers.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    February 07, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
    People walk past a screen displaying news featuring on Adani Group inside the BSE building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

    The Adani group is unlikely to face any problems in repaying its bondholders in both domestic and international markets, thanks to good cash flows and ratings on the group’s assets, experts told Moneycontrol on 7 February.

    “All the bonds issued by the operating companies have good cash flows, with growth and scalability,” said Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director, JM Financial. “(Therefore) I do not see an issue in meeting their obligations on time as outstanding debt is low,” Manglunia added.

    “They is no liquidity crunch and assets are also good because of AA and above ratings,” said another fund manager at with a Mumbai-based private firm on condition of anonymity.

    The Adani group has redemptions due to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore in the next few years, which includes overseas bonds and commercial paper (CP), according to Prime database.