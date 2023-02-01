English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    CLSA sees low refinancing risk for Adani group even as stocks get hammered

    The report further added that of the group entities, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green together have an outstanding $7 billion worth of overseas bonds.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
    Shares of Adani group companies have been hammered for the past one week after a scathing report by Hindenburg Research raised questions about corporate governance at the entities.

    Shares of Adani group companies have been hammered for the past one week after a scathing report by Hindenburg Research raised questions about corporate governance at the entities.

    Global brokerage firm CLSA believes that the refinancing risk for Adani group dollar bonds is low in the near term as redemptions of such bonds are not sizeable.

    “As per our analysis, none of the group’s $7 billion in FC (foreign currency) bonds mature within the next 18 months. Some $1.9 billion mature in the 2HCY24 (18-24 months from now),” CLSA said in its report.

    The report further added that of the group entities, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green together have an outstanding $7 billion worth of overseas bonds. About 50 percent of these bonds mature beyond calendar 2028, the report said.

    Also Read | Credit Suisse’s private bank halts margin loans on Adani bonds