App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

6 of top 10 cos add Rs 50,248 cr in m-cap

While RIL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Infosys and SBI suffered losses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued companies rose by Rs 50,248.15 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

While RIL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Infosys and SBI suffered losses.

HDFC Bank's m-cap jumped Rs 26,758.47 crore to Rs 5,49,179.08 crore.

The valuation of Maruti Suzuki soared Rs 7,410.02 crore to Rs 2,65,593.32 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged Rs 4,719.93 crore to Rs 5,88,692.15 crore.

related news

HDFC's valuation advanced by Rs 4,397.56 crore to Rs 3,09,632.98 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 3,916.54 crore to Rs 2,51,344.55 crore.

HUL added Rs 3,045.63 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,44,110.43 crore.

In contrast, TCS' valuation dropped Rs 23,919.02 crore to Rs 6,63,204.94 crore.

The m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 2,684.94 crore to Rs 3,29,210.86 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,867.43 crore to Rs 2,66,518.11 crore.

Also, SBI lost Rs 223.12 crore to Rs 2,38,063.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the Sensex climbed 302.39 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end at 35,227.26.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 10:22 am

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Bank #Hindustan Unilever #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Maruti Suzuki #RIL

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.