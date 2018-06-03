6 of top 10 cos add Rs 50,248 cr in m-cap

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued companies rose by Rs 50,248.15 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

While RIL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Infosys and SBI suffered losses.

HDFC Bank's m-cap jumped Rs 26,758.47 crore to Rs 5,49,179.08 crore.

The valuation of Maruti Suzuki soared Rs 7,410.02 crore to Rs 2,65,593.32 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged Rs 4,719.93 crore to Rs 5,88,692.15 crore.

HDFC's valuation advanced by Rs 4,397.56 crore to Rs 3,09,632.98 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 3,916.54 crore to Rs 2,51,344.55 crore.

HUL added Rs 3,045.63 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,44,110.43 crore.

In contrast, TCS' valuation dropped Rs 23,919.02 crore to Rs 6,63,204.94 crore.

The m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 2,684.94 crore to Rs 3,29,210.86 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,867.43 crore to Rs 2,66,518.11 crore.

Also, SBI lost Rs 223.12 crore to Rs 2,38,063.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the Sensex climbed 302.39 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end at 35,227.26.