    Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles from February 1

    The weighted average increase will be 1.2 percent, depending on the variant and model, the car marker said in a statement

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
    Tata Motors also added that it has been "absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike."

    Tata Motors said on January 27 it would increase the price of its passenger vehicles by 1.2 percent weighted average basis from February 1, as input costs rise.

    The vehicle maker said it has been "absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike."

    Tata Motors’ shares closed 6.34 percent higher at Rs 445.55 apiece on BSE on yet another day of market carnage as benchmark indices closed around 1.5 percent lower.

    Earlier this month, rival and India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki raised prices by an average of 1.1 percent across its models, blaming similar cost pressures.