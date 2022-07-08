Tata Motors' global wholesales jump 48% YoY to over 3.16 lakh units in Q1

live bse live

Tata Motors on July 8 reported a massive 48 percent year-on-year jump in global wholesales during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23.

The company's global wholesale of vehicles, including the flagship Jaguar Land Rover brand, increased to 3,16,443 units during the three-month period ending June 30, 2022.

The automobile major, in a regulatory filing, also noted that the global wholesales of its commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range surged by 97 percent YoY during the quarter to 1,03,529 units.

In terms of passenger vehicles, the numbers climbed to 2,12,914 units, higher by 32 percent as compared to Q1 FY22.

The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 82,587 vehicles (JLR number for Q1 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 10,772 units), the exchange filing added. "Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles," it further said.

The numbers were released by Tata Motors a week after it disclosed the domestic sales data for the month of June 2022. The company sold 79,706 units domestically during the month, up 82 percent, as against 43,704 units in June 2021.

In the commercial vehicle category, Tata Motors saw a 69 percent growth at 37,265 units sold in June 2022 compared to 22,100 units sold in the same period last year. The company also exported 2,856 units last month, marking a 14 percent YoY increase.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 87 percent year-on-year to 45,197 units in June 2022 when compared with 24,110 units sold in June 2021, the company had said on July 1.