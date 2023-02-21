RattanIndia announces low-cost plan for customers to own RV400 electric bikes

Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors, now owned by RattanIndia, announced a pocket-friendly financing plan called, My Revolt Plan (MRP) to aid ownership of electric motorcycles.

Also Read: Electric two-wheeler sales to touch 22 million by 2030

The plan will allow customers to purchase the company’s AI-enabled EV bikes at a monthly cost, which is less than petrol engine bikes. Revolt Motors has partnered with leading financial companies in the country to launch the plan.

Also Read: Two-wheeler sales cross 1 lakh mark in 45 days this year, but industry body SMEV not impressed

Customers will now be able to own a Revolt RV400 with a downpayment of Rs 5,715 and thereafter monthly payments of Rs 5,715, a statement issued by the company said. The prices will vary for different states, it added.

The electric two-wheeler maker will reopen bookings on February 22 for its newly released RV400 bikes. The booking amount is Rs 2,499.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp plans to expand electric two-wheeler range over next 12-18 months

Revolt Intellicorp was founded in 2017. The company offers AI-enabled electric motorcycles in India, in addition to a range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorized dealerships.

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, a listed company, is focused on businesses such as electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fintech (Wefin) and drones (Neosky).