    RattanIndia announces low-cost plan for customers to own RV400 electric bikes

    The electric two wheeler maker will reopen bookings on February 22 February, 2023 for its newly released RV400 bikes.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

    Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors, now owned by RattanIndia, announced a pocket-friendly financing plan called, My Revolt Plan (MRP) to aid ownership of electric motorcycles.

    The plan will allow customers to purchase the company’s AI-enabled EV bikes at a monthly cost, which is less than petrol engine bikes. Revolt Motors has partnered with leading financial companies in the country to launch the plan.

    Customers will now be able to own a Revolt RV400 with a downpayment of Rs 5,715 and thereafter monthly payments of Rs 5,715, a statement issued by the company said. The prices will vary for different states, it added.

    The electric two-wheeler maker will reopen bookings on February 22 for its newly released RV400 bikes. The booking amount is Rs 2,499.

    Revolt Intellicorp was founded in 2017. The company offers AI-enabled electric motorcycles in India, in addition to a range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorized dealerships.

    RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, a listed company, is focused on businesses such as electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fintech (Wefin) and drones (Neosky).

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 12:14 pm