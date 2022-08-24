Petr Šolc slated to replace Zac Hollis as Skoda India's Director of sales & marketing

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), which oversees the Indian market for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, has named Petr Šolc as the Director of Sales & Marketing of Škoda Auto India.Petr Šolc will succeed Zac Hollis who will be moving on to another position within the Volkswagen Group.
Petr Šolc is transferring to India from Volkswagen Group Russia where he was leading the Škoda division. He will assume office from September 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Zac Hollis will continue with his responsibilities at Škoda Auto India until September 30, 2022.
Zac Hollis, after taking over the reigns of Skoda India in September 2018, became crucial to Skoda's comeback in India. In June 2022, the brand sold 6,023 units, marking its best monthly sales record. In addition, Zac was well-known for being active on social media to engage with clients and solve vehicle-related problems.While, Peter had been in charge of sales operations for the past five years in countries like India, Australia, North Africa, and New Zealand. On July 1, 2021, he had taken charge of the role of Head of Skoda Auto Russia.
Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said in a statement today, "Petr Šolc comes to us with great experience within the Group, and I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in capitalizing on the tremendous growth opportunities in the region. I would like to thank Zac Hollis for creating a solid base for Škoda Auto India during his tenure. I wish him all the best for his future endeavour."