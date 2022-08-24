Petr Šolc slated to replace Zac Hollis as Skoda India's Director of sales & marketing

Petr Šolc is transferring to India from Volkswagen Group Russia where he was leading the Škoda division. He will assume office from September 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Zac Hollis will continue with his responsibilities at Škoda Auto India until September 30, 2022.

Zac Hollis, after taking over the reigns of Skoda India in September 2018, became crucial to Skoda's comeback in India. In June 2022, the brand sold 6,023 units, marking its best monthly sales record. In addition, Zac was well-known for being active on social media to engage with clients and solve vehicle-related problems.

While, Peter had been in charge of sales operations for the past five years in countries like India, Australia, North Africa, and New Zealand. On July 1, 2021, he had taken charge of the role of Head of Skoda Auto Russia.