Mahindra XUV700 review: Best vehicle from M&M stable as company gets SUV act right 

Mahindra has really gone all out with the XUV700, and the result is deeply impressive.

Allow me to lead with some spoilers here, because I think the occasion calls for this. The Mahindra XUV700 is the best all-round vehicle the firm has ever made.

It is probably the most significant car launch of the year, and it should be at the top of your shopping list if you’re looking for a 5 or 7-seat SUV. I’m usually not given to such pronouncements, but in this case I’m happy to stick my neck out – the XUV700 really is that good.

If you’ve been following the events leading up to its launch, you’ll know that Mahindra was going all out to tease as many features as possible. A lot is riding on this SUV, and it really had to tick virtually every box straight out of the gates – and as you can see from my opening statements, it has pulled this off.

Let’s talk performance

Let’s begin with the engines. There are two on offer – a powerhouse of a 2-litre turbocharged petrol, with 200 PS and 360 Nm of torque and a punchy 2.2-litre diesel, with 185 PS and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm if you opt for the automatic variant).

The petrol is sensationally good – it’s powerful, refined and makes the XUV feel properly sporty, whether you opt for the 6-speed automatic or the 6-speed torque converter automatic. There’s plenty of motive force on offer throughout the rev range, and if you have enough road, you’ll easily hit 200 kph (not that I’m encouraging you to do so, mind). The diesel engine is the one I’ll talk about at greater length, given that most buyers are likely to prefer it in a vehicle of this size and weight.

The engine uses an aluminium construction and weighs less than 200 kg, and it ensures that the XUV’s bulk never becomes an issue. There are no flat spots, and it revs seamlessly regardless of what rpm the engine is at – all it takes to get moving is a healthy press downwards on the accelerator, and as soon as the 2000 rpm mark is reached, the XUV takes off with an impressive charge.

I reckon it’ll be almost as fast as the petrol version, and overtaking will definitely be easier with the diesel engine, given the low-end torque on offer. Of course, there’s no getting away from some diesel noise, so you do hear some past 3000 rpm, but it’s not annoying.

The diesel also gets three drive modes – Zip, Zap and Zoom. The first is meant for the city, and mutes the throttle response and lightens the steering feel. Zap is a kind of middle ground, and Zoom is full-sporty, where throttle response is sharpest and the steering weighs up the most.

Whatever you think of these names, it’s impressive that these modes are being offered in a car of this price (more on that later). The six-speed manual gearbox slots in well and the clutch is light and progressive in character, so city driving won’t be hard on your body.

Frankly, this diesel is closer in character to a petrol, and I didn’t expect either of these engines to be this good, to be honest. The fact that Mahindra has managed to make both of them powerful, useable, fun and refined is an applause-worthy one.

No car that’s this large and heavy will defy physics and handle like a sportscar, but I’m here to tell you that Mahindra’s engineers have excelled themselves nonetheless. The suspension – MacPherson struts with FSD dampers and an anti-roll bar up front, and a multi-link unit with control arms and anti-roll bar at the rear – is top notch, and gives the XUV a level of handling that will surprise most.

A combination of a quick steering, stiff body shell and well-tuned suspension makes it feel much smaller and more nimble than it is, and it never feels unsettled, whether you’re doing a lane change manoeuvre, diving into a series of corners or tackling wide, sweeping corners. Of course, it exhibits body roll; it would be a miracle if it didn’t, but it’s well controlled.

It will also understeer a bit (perfectly normal, again), and this is nothing that can’t be handled with some modulation of the accelerator and brakes. Speaking of brakes, the disc brakes on all four wheels do a great job of hauling the XUV in.

The ride quality on offer is also top notch, due to the sophisticated suspension setup. The FSD dampers give the 700 excellent control and absorption, and it rides over all manner of undulations, potholes and changes in surface withease and in a composed way.

There’s no pitching, swaying or yawing, and you don’t feel unsettled in the cabin. At very slow speeds, it does thud a bit over sharp obstacles, but not in an unpleasant way. To top things off, the 700 comes with a raft of segment-first ADAS features, like radar and camera-based adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and automatic braking, and all of it works extremely well. This is a seriously impressive move from Mahindra, and since they’ve been very proactive on the safety front, one can assume that the XUV700 will score high marks in crash tests as well.

The cabin is a great place to spend some time in. It’s airy and very spacious, and five occupants will be more than comfortable in it. The 3rd row of seats is hard to get into and out of, and is very cramped, so it’s best for children; adults won’t enjoy being stuck there. The front and 2nd rows, however, are wide, supportive and offer good support for your body.

This is also a quiet cabin, and it’s only past 130 kph or so that you’ll hear significant wind and road noise. In terms of features, save for a kitchen sink, you get pretty much everything – a 12-speaker audio system, a huge sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, built-in Alexa functionality, connected tech and apps, digital instrument and infotainment screens, cruise control, steering mounted controls, cooled storage, powered driver’s seat, a rotary controller for the infotainment, 7 airbags and many more (they’re too numerous to list here). You don’t, however, get cooled seats, sliding 2nd row seats or ambient lighting.

Finally, whether you like the way it looks will depend on what your tastes are (well, obviously). There’s no doubt that it has a tremendous on-road presence, partially due to its sheer size.

It does retain some of the XUV500’s DNA in its basic shape, but it looks far more substantial, especially with that rather OTT grille and huge, C-shaped headlights; I have no doubt that these will appeal to its core audience, however. Its profile is quite pleasing, and its 18-inch wheels are attractive enough; the rear is somewhat block-like, but the arrowhead tail lights liven things up considerably. Personally, I think the XUV looks striking, but it’s not necessarily stylish.

Mahindra has really gone all out with the XUV700, and the result is deeply impressive. As I said, this is the best vehicle they’ve ever made, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that it’s world class.

Right now, the competition in this category is intense, but this car has what it takes (and more) to emerge on top, especially with the jaw-dropping pricing that Mahindra has announced: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for the base and mid variants, with further pricing to be announced later. In the way that it combines engines, features, safety equipment, ride and handling, it is far ahead of the current competition, and it really deserves to do well – which I have no doubt it will.