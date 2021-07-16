KTM cuts price of 250 Adventure by Rs 25,000 till August

KTM 250 Adventure (File image)

Premium motorcycle brand KTM on Friday said it has reduced price of its bike 250 Adventure by around Rs 25,000 for a limited period.

The bikemaker, which is a part of the Bajaj Auto, has tagged the model at Rs 2.3 lakh as part of a customer offer between July 14 and August 31.

''With the special, limited period promotional price, we are confident that the KTM 250 Adventure will attract a lot of interest from adventure enthusiasts and encourage a faster upgrade to this segment,'' Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said in a statement.

More importantly, they will have access to a world of exclusive, differentiated experiences that are specially curated by company experts to help the riders learn the biking skills for different terrains, he added.

''Combining top-spec components with latest technology, the KTM 250 Adventure sets the benchmark in the rapidly growing adventure segment,'' he added.

The bike comes with a 248 cc liquid cooled engine, delivering 30 PS power and 24 Nm of torque along with the technologically advanced power assist slipper clutch.

Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence to over 365 cities and 460 stores. KTM has sold over 2.7 lakh units in India so far, making it the largest global market for KTM.

The partnership between Bajaj and KTM is over 13 years old, with the Pune-based two-wheeler major owning 48 per cent stake in KTM AG, an Austrian motorcycle and sports car manufacturer.