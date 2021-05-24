2021 KTM 125 Duke review: Find out if the bike is worth the price

Maybe you’re in the market for a sportbike, but you don’t have the kind of lakhs needed to spend on something as outrageous as the litre-class monster. Plus you need something that will do city riding in a more economical way. For that, we have a list of bikes that will let you have all the fun you want without breaking the bank. Here are some sporty bikes under Rs 1.5 lakh.

Exactly how much is too much? This is a question I often ask myself when I’m about to make a purchase that’s on the expensive side of things – and I’ve never been able to answer it properly.

I’m sure the rest of the world is confronted with a similar issue as well, whether it’s buying a pricey bar of chocolate or a luxury yacht. The reason this thought crossed my mind is because the bike I’m writing about, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke, costs Rs 1.5 lakh, which is around Rs 8,000 more than the earlier model.

More importantly, though, it costs much more than several 200cc motorcycles from the competition, all of which make more power and torque than the Duke. If you’re eyeing this bike, you really want nothing but a KTM – and the fact is that there are lakhs of bikers out there who think like this, given the number of Dukes you see on the road. Is the 125 Duke worth this money? Let’s try and find out.

For starters, the Duke range in India now looks pretty much identical, in that KTM has introduced the top of the line 390 Duke’s styling on the 125 as well. Gone, therefore, is the design of the first generation Duke, which is a good thing because these design elements still look great, even four years after the 390 was launched. For a bike to look contemporary four years down the line is commendable, and I daresay this design will still look fresh even a few more years later.

The Looks Department

The Duke has always been about sharp edges and slashy lines, and they work very well here, the signature, pointy fuel tank in particular (the tank is new, in keeping with the design, and is of a larger capacity – 13.5 litres, which is 2.5 litres more than previously). The more powerful Dukes get a snazzy split LED headlight, but this bike gets halogens in a similar shape; other design bits have also been updated, such as the radiator and engine covers. In practical terms, the addition of a bolt-on subframe on the updated trellis frame means that if you happen to prang your bike (heaven forbid), that part alone can be replaced, saving you a chunk of change.

Get on the bike and you’ll immediately appreciate the bigger seat, made possible by the new subframe. Riders of all heights will find themselves comfortable in it, and there’s just enough cushioning for it to be comfortable but not too squishy; hugging the tank with your knees is also a cinch.

Leaning forward, you’ll see that the handlebars don’t have weights at their ends like on bigger Dukes, and the levers are not adjustable. The LCD instrument display is the same, but without Bluetooth connectivity. I suppose costs had to be cut somewhere, but you know, when you think about what I said in the first paragraph of this story…

What about performance?

Anyway, that being said, let’s move on. The Duke’s 124.7cc engine is liquid-cooled, BS6 compliant and puts out 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm of torque. These numbers make it India’s most powerful 125-class motorcycle, which is a good thing until you scroll down the spec list and discover that it’s also the heaviest machine in the class, at a not inconsiderable 159 kg.

That’s a whopping 11 kg more than its predecessor, which has a noticeable effect on the bike’s power to weight ratio. Whack open the throttle and the seat of your pants will tell you that this Duke 125 is slower than the older one; although I didn’t time it, the 0-100 kph run definitely felt quicker on the previous generation bike.

Now, 125cc motorcycles are used predominantly in urban conditions, and the 125 excels in this environment. It’s quick enough to have fun on and darts around in an entertaining way, with more than sufficient motive force on tap. Out on an open road, though, you have to rev the engine pretty hard to maintain 3-digit speeds, and even though the gearbox is happy to play along, it needs you to drop a couple of gears before taking off at the desired pace.

KTMs sound rather… agricultural, I’ve always thought, and the racket the engine makes also makes the bike sound faster than its actually going. This isn’t a criticism, just an observation; I know that plenty of people out there like the way KTMs sound.

Where the 125 excels most is in the handling department. Every KTM out there was made to slice-and-dice, and this one is no different. You can flog it to within an inch of its life, hurl it into corners, take off over speed breakers and do all manner of hooligan-like things and it absolutely will not break a sweat.

You see, KTM has given this bike the 43mm upside-down fork, mono shock, 300mm front disc brake and a 150-section rear tyre, all of which make it a corner-carver of the highest order. The bike is rock steady at high speed and can be leaned right over with great confidence in corners, and the ride quality is pretty good too – firm but not harsh. The brakes are superb, but you really should get dual-channel ABS for the sticker price.

How much is too much, then? As I’d said, the 125 Duke costs up to Rs 30,000 more than some very capable and more powerful 200cc machines from other manufacturers, and even though it looks smashing, it’s pretty heavy and not quite as well equipped as these other bikes. On the face of it, it doesn’t make a case for itself as a ‘sensible’ choice.

Motorcycle purchases don’t always have to be sensible, however, and the truth of the matter is that those who buy KTMs are mainly looking for one thing – a thrilling riding experience. Looked at under this singular lens, the 125 Duke is by far the best 125cc street bike in the country, and it certainly won’t disappoint you if you choose to put it in your garage.