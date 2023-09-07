Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Edition launched, price starts at Rs 2.25 lakh

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the updated version 42 Bobber, and named it Black Mirror. The bike has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), making it more expensive than the normal existing models.

Interested customers can either make the advance booking by visiting the authorized showroom or online through the company’s official webiste.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Edition Design

As the name suggests, the new Black Mirror edition comes with a dark paint scheme, which makes it look more appealing than ever, at least in the shared photos. The vehicle gets a tear-shaped chrome-finished fuel tank with glossy black paint all over the body. Ditching the normal wheel design, the company adopted a diamond-cut style, which added further charm to the motorcycle.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Edition Features

As usual, customers will get a single seat arrangement with enhancement of body structure. Talking about the other changes, the bike also gets an updated fuel map, engine covers and a redesigned gear system. It feels like the latest makeover might attract a lot of customers this time.

Apart from this, the latest 42 Bobber also has an assist and slipper clutch, USB to charge gadgets, an adjustable seat, and a digital console, which will allow the riders to monitor important information such as fuel capacity, RPM, gear positioning, mileage, time and whatnot.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Edition Engine

Talking about the displacement, the bike features a 334cc, liquid-cooled engine, which churns out a max power of 29bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The unit has been equipped with a six-speed transmission.