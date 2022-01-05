MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

Hero Electric moves Delhi HC, seeks arbitration proceedings against Hero Motocorp over trademark row

In its plea, the company has sought an injunction against Hero Motocorp over the use of 'Hero' brand name for its upcoming electric vehicle slated for launch in March.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

Hero Electric, the market leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking arbitration proceedings against Hero Motocorp over the use of the 'Hero' trademark, CNBC TV 18 reported on January 5.

The Naveen Munjal-led Hero Electric has claimed exclusive rights under the family pact to stop Hero MotoCorp from using the Hero brand name, the news channel reported.

In its plea, the company has sought an injunction against Hero Motocorp over the use of 'Hero' brand name for its upcoming electric vehicle slated for launch in March.

The Delhi HC will decide on Hero Electric's petition for arbitration proceedings against Hero Motocorp, CNBC TV 18 said.

While Hero Electric is led by Naveen Munjal, Hero Motocorp is headed by his uncle Pawan Munjal. The two companies are market leaders in their respective segments.

Tensions began brewing between them since Hero Motocorp began preparing for the launch of its first set of two-wheelers under the electric vehicle segment.

Naveen Munjal, while speaking to Moneycontrol in July last year, said "there is a very clear agreement within the family which happened when we did the restructuring in 2010 on how the brands are going to be used".

"There was no non-compete (clause) as far as product segments are concerned, which means anybody could get into any segment but there exists a very strong non-compete clause for brand usage," Munjal had claimed.

Notably, Hero MotoCorp joined hands with Taiwan’s Gogoro in April last year to develop Hero-branded electric vehicles (EVs) for the Indian market. In addition, Hero MotoCorp has been working independently on EVs at its R&D facilities.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #automobile #Delhi High Court #Electric Vehicle #Hero Electric #Hero Motocorp #Naveen Munjal #Pawan Munjal
first published: Jan 5, 2022 09:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.