5.2 lakh electric vehicles registered in the country, government tells Parliament

Representational Image.(Image: PTI)

As a result of government patronage, easier accessibility and widening number of available models, the number of e-vehicles in the country has crossed 5.2 lakh, according to government data.

In a written response submitted to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar revealed on July 27 that as per the e-vahan 4.0 portal, the total number of electric vehicles (EVs) registered in the country over the last three years till July 19, 2021, is about 5.20 lakh.

"Further, under Phase-II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme, 87,659 Electric Vehicles (e-2W, e-3W and e-4W) have been supported till July 20, 2021, by way of incentive," he said.

Data given by the Heavy industries Ministry showed that of this total number, Karnataka has 19,270 EVs, Tamil Nadu has 13,515, Maharashtra has 9,393, Rajasthan has 6,721 and 6,413 in Delhi.

This comes a day after the government told Parliament that Rs 871 crore has been spent so far to promote e-vehicles and establish charging infrastructure.

At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years since April 1, 2019. The Heavy Industries Ministry has sanctioned 2,877 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations amounting to about Rs 500 crore in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs under Phase II of FAME India Scheme. This constitutes a major jump from the 427 charging stations that had been installed under the first phase of the scheme.

With 94 charging stations, Delhi is the top state, followed by Telangana (49), Rajasthan (49), Chandigarh (48) and Karnataka (45).

While domestic production and sales of EVs remain at a nascent stage as of now, the sector has received huge attention. NITI Aayog’s vision 2030 for the sector envisages a complete transition to EVs by that year.