    May 15, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

    Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: New chief minister to be sworn in on May 18

    Karnataka Assembly Election Results LIVE: At last evening's Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet, Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of CLP and 135 Congress MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution.

    Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: The Congress party is all set to form the government in Karnataka with the party winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister between veteran Siddaramaiah and strategist DK Shivakumar. Notably, this is the Congress' best electoral performance in the state since 1989. As per the results declared by the Election Commission in 223 out of the 224 seats, the Congress has won 135 seats, the BJP's

    tally has been reduced to 65 and the JD(S) 19. Meanwhile, the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.

    For the BJP, this comprehensive defeat in Karnataka after a campaign of contrasts has left it with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: New chief minister to be sworn in on May 18
      Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)
    • May 15, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Karnataka Election Results LIVE: CM to be sworn in on May 18

      The Congress party is all set to form the government in Karnataka with the party winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister between veteran Siddaramaiah and strategist DK Shivakumar. The new CM will be sworn in on Thursday, May 18.

    • May 15, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

      Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Independent MLA Lata Mallikarjun extends support to Congress

      Lata Mallikarjun, the newly elected Independent MLA from Harapanahalli Assembly segment has extended unconditional support to Congress in the state, according to AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala. Mallikarjun is the daughter of veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Ministe, the late MP Prakash.

    • May 15, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Randeep Singh Surjewala AICC in-charge of Karnataka

      -- At last evening's Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet, Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of CLP and 135 Congress MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution.

      -- It was endorsed by DK Shivakumar also... Congress Gen Secy KC Venugopal informed Kharge about the resolutions and Kharge then instructed KC Venugopal that the 3 senior observers must take individual opinions of each legislature and convey them to the high command.

      -- M Mallikarjun Kharge now hasunanimous support to select the CLP leader i.e. next Chief Minister

    • May 15, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      In Pics: Karnataka Election Results 2023 Highlights

    • May 15, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections LIVE:

      Supporters of CM candidate DK Shivkumarput up birthday wishes

    • May 15, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections. The Congress party has won and is forming the government. In a two-way decision, the Chief Minister has not yet been announced.
      Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates!

