Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Heavy rains, bad weather may play spoilsport on poll day

Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls ended yesterday evening on May 8; voting will take place tomorrow on May 10. The electioneering saw political bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and heavyweights from the Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's

popularity will see them through. The prime minister was part of around 15 public meetings and roadshows over six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. A total of 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on May 1. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission of India (EC), 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates. This is being viewed as a three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S). Counting of votes will be completed on May 13.

