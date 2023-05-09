English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 09, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Heavy rains, bad weather may play spoilsport on poll day

    Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: The meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rain till May 14 due to cyclone 'Mocha'. For May 10 (election day), the Met department has issued forecast of a "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers." But heavy rain is likely to give jitters to both ruling and opposition parties.

    Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls ended yesterday evening on May 8; voting will take place tomorrow on May 10. The electioneering saw political bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and heavyweights from the Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's

    popularity will see them through. The prime minister was part of around 15 public meetings and roadshows over six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. A total of 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on May 1. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission of India (EC), 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates. This is being viewed as a three-way battle between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S). Counting of votes will be completed on May 13.

    Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates in the run-up to the elections! 

    • Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Heavy rains, bad weather may play spoilsport on poll day
      Voting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election swill be held on May 10
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 09, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

      Karnataka State Elections 2023 LIVE:

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all to "cast votes asresponsible citizens" ahead of the May 10 elections in Karnataka

    • May 09, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Karnataka Elections: Heavy rains, bad weather may play spoilsport on poll day

      There is big worry that bad weather may play spoilsport on May 10 - the assembly election date in parts of Karnataka; after many south Bengaluru areas battled heavy showers, flooding and traffic jams in the evening on May 8. Areas affected included Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Giri Nagar, Basavanagudi and Banashankari.
      The meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rain till May 14 due to cyclone 'Mocha'. For May 10 (election day), the Met department has issued forecast of a "generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rains or thundershowers." But heavy rain is likely to give jitters to both ruling and opposition parties.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 09, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

      Karnataka Polls 2023: Over Rs 375 crore seized by enforcement teams

      More than Rs 375 crore has been seized by enforcement teams in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, according to the Election Commission. FIRs for seizers and related cases have reached 2,896, it added
      The Rs 375.6 crore seizures include Rs 147 crore in cash; Rs 84 crore worth liquor; Rs 97 crore worth of gold and silver; Rs 24 crore of freebies; and Rs 24 crore worth of drugs and narcotics, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said.

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

      ‘Congress most corrupt’ advertisement: EC notice to Karnataka BJP

      Election Commission asks Karnataka BJP to provide verifiable, traceable facts by Tuesday to prove allegations levelled against the Congress passport.
      The EC said: “While general claims and accusations are part of election campaigns, specific allegations and claims about the opponents need to be supported by verifiable and traceable facts. Any claim made without basis and empirical evidence has potential of misleading the voters thereby robbing them of their right of making right and informed choices amongst the candidate thus disturbing level playing field.”

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election on May 10. Last day of campaigning was yesterday, May 8; while counting of votes will take place on May 13.
      Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates from the EC, parties, candidates and more!

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market