Karnataka polls: IT-BT company CEOs face prosecution for refusal to declare paid holiday on May 10: Bengaluru district election officer

In the wake of increasing complaints from private sector employees particularly in information technology (IT) and biotechnology (BT) companies, the Bengaluru district election officer said CEOs of these companies will be prosecuted if any firm refuses to declare a paid holiday on May 10.

Tushar Girinath, who is also the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner, told Moneycontrol that they received several complaints from employees of private firms in Bengaluru who are not given a paid holiday on the polling day.

"All establishments are closed on May 10 to allow voters to vote anywhere in Karnataka. Any violation of this and a voter being denied the right by not giving him a paid holiday, the person will be liable to be prosecuted. We will prosecute the CEO of the company," he said.

He added that such complaints were also received by the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Office, (Karnataka) and violation of the Act amounts to prosecution under the Representation of the People Act. "The Karnataka government already issued a notification of the holiday on the polling day a week ago in accordance with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act".

According to Section 135B, "Every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the people or the legislative assembly of a state shall, on the day of the poll, be granted a holiday."

This applies to all categories of employees, including those working for government, public sector undertakings, banks, financial institutions, and private businesses.

The polling day for the Karnataka state assembly elections is on May 10, which falls on a Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that this decision was made to increase voter participation.

