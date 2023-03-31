ECI directs paid holiday on polling day for Karnataka assembly elections

Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Karnataka administration to grant a paid holiday on the day of polling (May 10) to encourage employees of government and private organisations to cast their votes.

The ECI communicated this directive to the Karnataka chief secretary and chief electoral officer in a letter dated March 31, in accordance with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to Section 135B, "Every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of a State shall, on the day of the poll, be granted a holiday."

This applies to all categories of employees, including those working for government, public sector undertakings, banks, financial institutions, and private businesses.

The directive also states that daily wage and casual workers, and electors working outside the constituency concerned, will be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday. However, this does not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of their employment.

The polling day for the Karnataka state assembly elections is on May 10, which falls on a Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that this decision was made to increase voter participation.

"We have observed in recent years that people take leave on Monday/Friday if polls are held close to weekends and head out of the city, instead of voting. Polling day falling on a Wednesday will make it difficult for people to take two days leave," he said.

There are 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, including 28 segments in Bengaluru. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.