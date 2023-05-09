Goa govt declares paid holiday on Karnataka election day; Opposition and industry bodies fume

Karnataka Elections 2023

The BJP government in Goa has declared May 10 as a paid holiday, which will also cover private establishments and industrial workers, in view of voting for the Assembly polls scheduled in neighbouring Karnataka. However, the Pramod Sawant government's decision has not gone down well with Opposition parties and industry bodies.

The state government has defended the decision, with state industries minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday saying the Karnataka government had also given paid holiday last year when Assembly elections were held in Goa.

The Goa government on Monday issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers, it said.

Goa State Industries Association president Damodar Kochkar questioned the rationale behind the state government's "absurd" decision.

Industries in Goa feel this is an absolutely absurd and stupid decision…taking industries to ransom for electoral gains, Kochkar alleged and said they are considering legal remedies against such "unilateral" decisions of the state government.

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar also slammed the state government over the "foolish decision".

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) also condemned the state government.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a bitter feud over sharing of the Mhadei river water.

Godinho alleged some members of the Opposition are creating an unnecessary issue over the holiday decision.

"The state government merely followed a practice," he told reporters.

He said the Goa State Industries Association has "over-reacted".