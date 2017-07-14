Now showing: Will Jagga Jasoos find the secret to ruling the Box Office?

Moneycontrol News

All eyes are on Bollywood's latest offering, Jagga Jasoos, with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as the leading pair. The film will run in 1,100 theaters and will be shown on 1,800 screens.

Despite the star appeal of the film, Jagga Jasoos is not seeing a wide release as it is concentrated in multiplexes with 1,500 screens and only 300 single screens.

The actor-director duo of Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor previously had a successful run with Barfi, which had grossed Rs 100 crore with a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Jagga Jasoos is budgeted at Rs 75 crore after Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu, who are also the co-producers of the film, did not take salaries, bringing the cost down by 25 percent.

Film trade experts anticipate Jagga Jasoos to collect Rs 8-9 crore at the box office on opening day. The expectations have come down after the promos of the film didn't create the magic normally associated with hits. A Box Office India report said that the promos of the film were not easily relatable to moviegoers, and owing to this they would stay away from the theaters.

It seems like Jagga Jasoos did not have many takers on the first day as the film saw a low opening of around 20-25 percent, according to the report. The film opened well in Mumbai and Bengaluru and business in the five metros was better than the collections elsewhere.

Another film that is all set to entertain the audience over the weekend is War for the Planet of the Apes - the third installment in the franchise. With the production cost of USD 150 million, the film is expected to take the Planet of the Apes series past the USD 2 billion mark. Its previous franchises, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes collected USD 481 million on a USD 94 million budget and USD 710 million on a USD 170 million budget, respectively.

According to a Forbes report, the Planet of the Apes series is one of the most popular sci-fi franchises in history. The series has grossed USD 1.6 billion in the worldwide box office. As per the report, the new sequel, War for the Planet of the Apes, could amass USD 2.5 billion for the entire series with just theatrical receipts alone.

Putting together home entertainment sales and rentals for the entire franchise dating back to the very first film almost 50 years ago, the grand total revenue stream without merchandising will exceed USD 3 billion after the newly released film’s financial contributions are added to the mix.