you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 16, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat polls: BJP MP says his party will badly lose in the state

Among reasons for BJP's unforeseen failure, he cited reasons such as lack of a strong Chief Ministerial face.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Just ahead of the results for Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Pune, Sanjay Kakade, said a certain survey has revealed to him an impending defeat for the saffron party in Gujarat, the Pune Mirror reported.

According to the MP, BJP will not only lose the state that has been its stronghold for two decades, but fare so badly that even an alliance would not be able to help it regain power.

BJP claims that it will win with a high mark of 150 seats in Gujarat.

The startling survey result, which Kakade said was conducted by his team, is complete opposite of the clear-cut win exit polls that have recently predicted BJP's victory. The counting of votes will take place on Monday for the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

Among reasons for BJP's unforeseen failure, he cited reasons such as lack of a strong Chief Ministerial face, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's detachment from state issues unlike before and controversies surrounding Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

Underlining that BJP has been in power for a long time and hence, anti-incumbency could hit the party hard, Kakade told the newspaper that "the Muslim population is unhappy with us. Since Modi became PM, he could not concentrate on state issues the way he used to when he was the chief minister.”

As per Pune Mirror, Kakade's prediction for BJP's win in Pune civic polls was almost accurate. However, other party leaders have rubbished his prediction this time and called it a flawed personal opinion.

