App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 01, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India's domestic, global ops to be sold together, says Jayant Sinha

Sinha's comments assume significance against the backdrop of some players expressing their interest only in certain verticals of Air India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Air India's domestic and international operations will be sold together, Union minister Jayant Sinha said today.

The government has initiated the process for strategic disinvestment of debt-laden Air India as part of efforts to revive the national carrier. Sinha's comments assume significance against the backdrop of some players expressing their interest only in certain verticals of Air India.

So far, IndiGo is the only airline that has formally expressed interest in the national carrier's disinvestment process. However, the budget carrier is interested only in Air India's international operations and subsidiary Air India Express.

"What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together)," Sinha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said here.

related news

On the disinvestment process, he said the government is still in the process of identifying which subsidiaries of Air India should be offered separately.

He added that a bidder can participate in different bids for the airline's flight operations and its different subsidiaries.

"The goal here is to provide flexibility to bidders so that they can bid even if there are individual bids (for different subsidiaries of Air India). And, if you want to reintegrate (them) you can do that."

Air India has several subsidiaries including Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), Air India Charters Limited, IAL Airport Services Limited, Airline Allied Services Limited and Air India Engineering Services Limited.

In June, after the Cabinet gave its nod for Air India disinvestment, IndiGo wrote to the ministry of civil aviation with an eye on the airline's international operations.

"Kindly treat this letter as our expression of interest in acquiring the international airline operations of Air India and Air India Express. Alternatively, we are equally interested in acquiring all of the airline operations of Air India and Air India Express," IndiGo President and WholeTime Director Aditya Ghosh wrote in the letter.

Aviation services providers Bird Group and Celebi have also shown interest in the ground-handling subsidiary AIATSL.

Sinha said that it has appointed consultancy group EY as its transactional advisor, which will prepare a confidential information memorandum which will invite multiple bids for the integrated airlines as well as different subsidiaries which will be available for independent bids.

He added that awarding of bids will be completed in six-eight months. On whether the private player who is awarded the bid for the airline will get to keep the Air India brand, Sinha said that matter is still being considered.

"The terms of sale will be specified in the confidential information memorandum, which will be approved by the alternate mechanism," he replied.

The Union Cabinet gave its in-principle approval for Air India's disinvestment in June and constituted an inter-ministerial group to work on the modalities for the stake sale.

tags #Air India #aviation #India #IndiGo

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.