With walkie-talkie use limited, TRAI set to relook policy structure to grow it

A walkie-talkie — the portable handheld communication device — that you have seen only security guards or fleet operators use and left it at that, assuming it is the preserve of a few. But that’s not the case and the telecom regulator is now set on increasing its usage for commercial purposes – it currently being mostly restricted for captive use such as that by police and the industrial security forces.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will next month float a consultation paper that will invite suggestions from the public and all stakeholders to take a relook at the policy structure governing the service and probably overhaul it to help it grow, a senior official with the regulator told Moneycontrol News. The regulator had received a reference from the department of telecommunications (DoT) to relook at the policy framework of the service.

Walkie-talkie is the popular name for the service that is otherwise called Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service or PMRTS. Walkie-talkie for captive purposes works on the same technology as PMRTS but the regulator currently aims to work on the service used for commercial purposes.

“TRAI will look at the total governing framework of PMRTS. The services haven’t caught on as much as they should have. The regulator will seek feedback on how to popularise the services, whether the spectrum for these services, like that for mobile services, also should be auctioned, should there be a separate licence and a different licence fee,” the official said.

An entity wishing to start a PMRTS needs to secure a unified licence from DoT. The spectrum for the service currently comes bundled with the licence. Included in the options that the regulator will explore is the auction of the spectrum.

PMRTS operates in 400 Mhz and 800 Mhz bands and 5 slots of 25 Khz each currently come bundled with the licence, with the former frequency being largely used for the service.

As per data available on DoT website, there were nine companies operating with a cumulative 40 licences across three metros and 12 circles in the country as on July 31, 2017. There are 22 circles in the country for the purpose of grant of telecom licences.

Inative Networks is the largest PMRTS operator with services in 12 circles, followed by Arya Omnitalk Radio Trunking Services at 11 circles.