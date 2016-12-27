Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance looted of 32 kg of gold

The Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance was looted of over 32 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 9 crore early on Monday reports The Times of India The security guard who manned the building is allegedly suspected to be the hand behind this crime. The Nepalese national Karan Thapa, is absconding.The CCTV footage showed two masked men before the network wires were cut off. However, the police think the miscreants could be more in number as the tools they left behind are heavy and need at least four or five to haul them.They entered the firm through the duct area behind its office, where the building's main water supply pipeline passes through.In a statement released to the media, the management of Manappuram Finance Ltd. has assured that the interest of its customers and security of their gold jewelry is their first priority. The company has confirmed that the gold stolen from the branch is fully insured and that the affected customers will not be put to any loss on this account. All necessary information and data, including footage from the surveillance cameras, has been shared with the police. The company has an advanced centrally monitored security systems in place across our 3,300 branches to ensure that customers’ gold is fully protected. Despite the burglars tampering with the surveillance system, a fair amount of footage of the incident has been captured.

The company engages reputed professional security agencies who deploy their trained personnel at the branches. The police is investigating all possible angles including involvement of the security guard on duty and the company is extending full cooperation in the investigations.