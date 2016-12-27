Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance looted of 32 kg of gold

Dec 27, 2016, 05.49 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance was looted of over 32 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 9 crore early on Monday reports The Times of India.
The company engages reputed professional security agencies who deploy their trained personnel at the branches. The police is investigating all possible angles including involvement of the security guard on duty and the company is extending full cooperation in the investigations.
