Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance looted of 32 kg of gold

The Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance was looted of over 32 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 9 crore early on Monday reports The Times of India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 27, 2016, 05.49 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance looted of 32 kg of gold

The Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance was looted of over 32 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 9 crore early on Monday reports The Times of India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance looted of 32 kg of gold

The Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance was looted of over 32 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 9 crore early on Monday reports The Times of India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 6 Comments
Moneycontrol Bureau

The Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance  was looted of over 32 kg of gold jewellery worth about Rs 9 crore early on Monday reports The Times of India .

The security guard who manned the building is allegedly suspected to be the hand behind this crime. The Nepalese national Karan Thapa, is absconding.

The CCTV footage showed two masked men before the network wires were cut off. However, the police think the miscreants could be more in number as the tools they left behind are heavy and need at least four or five to haul them.

They entered the firm through the duct area behind its office, where the building's main water supply pipeline passes through.

In a statement released to the media, the management of Manappuram Finance Ltd. has assured that the interest of its customers and security of their gold jewelry is their first priority. The company has confirmed that the gold stolen from the branch is fully insured and that the affected customers will not be put to any loss on this account. All necessary information and data, including footage from the surveillance cameras, has been shared with the police. The company has an advanced centrally monitored security systems in place across our 3,300 branches to ensure that customers’ gold is fully protected. Despite the burglars tampering with the surveillance system, a fair amount of footage of the incident has been captured.

The company engages reputed professional security agencies who deploy their trained personnel at the branches. The police is investigating all possible angles including involvement of the security guard on duty and the company is extending full cooperation in the investigations.

Tags  Manappuram Finance security guard Ulhasnagar Nepalese

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Ulhasnagar branch of Manappuram Finance looted of 32 kg of gold
New Member
0 Followers
Manappuram Fin

Price when posted: BSE: Rs62.60 ( 6.73 % )

what are u saying, are you a moron
  7 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login