Never thought I would be writing my own resignation: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said that he would never have imagined resigning from the company he co-founded, eight years ago. From the idea of the product, to design of the company's headquarters at Market Street in San Francisco to even the floating staircase in his office, Kalanick was closely associated in building the world's most valued startup.

The company is valued at over USD 70 billion and has raised about USD 10.7 billion so far.

The company's board called the resignation a 'bold decision.'

"This is a bold decision and a sign of his devotion and love for Uber. By stepping away, he’s taking the time to heal from his personal tragedy while giving the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber’s history. We look forward to continuing to serve with him on the board," Uber's board shared a public statement just hours ago.

The development follows a news report which claimed that senior company executives had obtained the medical records of a customer who was raped by an Uber driver in India. Eric Alexander, the Uber senior employee behind this accusation, has now quit the company.

In a statement on Wednesday Kalanick said that he loved Uber more than anything in the world and it was a difficult moment in his personal life.

"Never thought I would be writing this. As you all know, I love Uber more than anything in the world, but at this difficult moment in my personal life, I have accepted a group of investors' request to step aside, so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," Kalanick said in a statement.

Uber's CEO was known for his values of principled confrontation which led him to penetrate countries and cities where Uber was in principle 'illegal' and had to face relentless protests from the taxi unions and flak from governments and courts alike. During his tenure, Uber expanded from San Francisco to over 550 cities around the world.